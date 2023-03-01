Group of St. Bernard alumni push to buy school

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - St. Bernard Catholic School in Uncasville has hope on the horizon.

Once facing the possibility of closure due to the Diocese of Norwich’s bankruptcy claim, a group of alumni have formed an LLC to purchase the school.

Saints Country, LLC is run by a group of eight alumni, including Jeffrey Londregan (Class of 1989) and Kyle Klewin (Class of 1995).

“We’re counting on friends, alumni, parents, anyone in the community that can contribute to the purchase not just the purchase of the property but to support the future of the school so we’re never in this situation again,” Klewin said.

The LLC has submitted an offer of $6.2 million to purchase the school and the 113 acres it sits on. There are competing offers, but school leaders are hoping Saints Country ends up on top.

“It’s sort of a David and Goliath situation,” St. Bernard Head of School Donald Macrino said. “We’re hoping for our friends at Saints Country.”

The second offer is from an unknown buyer for $6.5 million. Macrino is worried about what could happen to the school if that offer ends up being accepted.

“With that there are no guarantees to the future of the school,” Macrino said.

Saints Country is confident its offer will be accepted because of the alumni’s relationship to the school.

“It’s a great education, a great experience to go to St. Bernards and we need to preserve the school for the children not just going there now but kids in the future,” Klewin said.

“It’s unfortunate it’s put in this situation - this predicament - the ones that should be least impacted by this are the children,” Londregan said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.