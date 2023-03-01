High schoolers help out Southington residents who were snowed in

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A couple local high school kids have been helping residents who are snowed in.

It’s a nice little business they’ve got going for three years strong.

Whether your snow blower is broken or you can’t physically shovel yourself out, Devin and Ian are there to help.

We saw our first notable snowstorm of the season. It piled up around the state.

Two high school seniors knew their help was needed, and word traveled fast.

“A lady we helped out today, she just got done with back surgery. Couldn’t get out to the car, couldn’t clean the car, couldn’t clear the driveway. She was afraid of getting on the driveway because of ice,” said Devin Kulas of Southington.

“One of the guys we did today, we cleared his porch so he could get into his hot tub for his back so stuff like that definitely makes you feel good,” said Ian Poitras of Southington.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Doug Fest when his snow blower broke.

His wife saw a Facebook post, where the two were offering their help.

“Nice kids, very nice kids. It’s good to see kids like this today doing things like they’re doing. To want to work hard. That’s how we were raised, and we really look for this,” Fest said.

The snow is heavy now too, so it’s even more difficult to shovel, but they said helping out those in need is very rewarding.

