Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-95 south closed in Madison because of a crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Interstate 95 south is closed in Madison because of a crash.

State police said the closure is between Exits 61 and 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Two vehicles are involved, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Possible serious injuries are reported, state police said.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 1.
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

Latest News

A one-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 2 in Norwich the morning of March 1, according to...
Route 2 in Norwich clear following ice-related crashes
vehicle fire in Middletown
Vehicle fire closes portion of Route 9 in Middletown
Trailer rollover closes I-84 east in Southington.
I-84 east in Southington back open after trailer rollover
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
Police: 1 dead after serious crash on I-84 in Farmington