I-95 south closed in Madison because of a crash

MADISON, CT (WFSB) – Interstate 95 south is closed in Madison because of a crash.

State police said the closure is between Exits 61 and 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Two vehicles are involved, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Possible serious injuries are reported, state police said.

Follow traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.