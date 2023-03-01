Intersection closed in West Hartford due to crash
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police closed a busy intersection in West Hartford because of a crash that happened on Wednesday morning.
West Hartford police reported that Albany Avenue at Trout Brook Drive was closed in all directions.
Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a bus.
There’s no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.
“Thank you for your patience while first responders remain on scene, and please seek alternate routes through the area,” police said.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.