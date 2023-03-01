Intersection closed in West Hartford due to crash

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police closed a busy intersection in West Hartford because of a crash that happened on Wednesday morning.

West Hartford police reported that Albany Avenue at Trout Brook Drive was closed in all directions.

Police said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a bus.

Commercial MVA investigation on Albany Ave at Trout Brook Dr. The intersection is closed to through traffic in all directions. Thank you for your patience while first responders remain on scene, and please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/BMXklgliv4 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) March 1, 2023

There’s no word on a cause or if anyone was hurt.

“Thank you for your patience while first responders remain on scene, and please seek alternate routes through the area,” police said.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

