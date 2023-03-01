Low-income families prepare as extra pandemic SNAP benefits end

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Extra SNAP benefits that were being sent to CT residents because of the pandemic have been cut.

“I’m a little disappointed because it really did help,” said Jackie Mitchell.

Jackie Mitchell has been receiving SNAP benefits for 15 years.

She originally worked as a daycare worker in Hartford but now takes care of her brother.

SNAP provided Jackie with $250 a month. She also received another $95 in SNAP benefits due to extra pandemic emergency benefits.

“There’s some things that I normally buy for myself, the prices have, like, jumped so high,” said Jackie.

That extra $95 a month has been cut,

There are nearly 400,000 people in Connecticut like Jackie who need it to eat.

On average, people receiving SNAP were getting an extra $157 a month.

10% of the state is having those extra benefits cut.

“There’s a lot of wealth here in CT but there’s also tremendous amount of poverty,” said Jason Jakubowski, Connecticut Foodshare CEO.

Connecticut Foodshare and the United Way expect demand to go up at food pantries.

“It’s awful timing and really now worse than ever with the economy we’re experiencing. Housing crisis, soaring utility crisis and now a food crisis going up. A reduction of benefits at the worst time,” said Jared Bruzas, United Way of Greater Waterbury.

There is help in CT if you are struggling.

There are 120 mobile food distribution sites in CT as well as more than 500 food pantries in our state.

You can also call 211 for emergency assistance.

“I probably have to go to maybe a food pantry or something,” said Jackie. “It definitely will have an effect, I’m not going to say that it’s not.”

