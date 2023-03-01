New Haven’s mayor unveils budget that includes lower mill rate

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven’s new budget will have a lower tax rate, but that doesn’t necessarily mean taxes will go down.

Wednesday morning, Major Justin Elicker released his nearly $663 million budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The budget included new positions in public safety, increased money for education, and it lowered the mill rate by nearly 6.5 percent.

That was done to help ease the impact on homeowners and their property taxes after last year’s re-evaluation, in which many saw the values of their homes go up.

“People are demanding more services from the city,” Elicker said. “We want to deliver on that. At the same time, we want to make sure we’re not putting an undue burden on people by significantly increasing taxes and it’s not easy to strike that balance.”

New Haven’s Board of Alders must approve the budget by the first Monday in June.

