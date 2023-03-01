Police investigation closes area in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – An area of Plainville is closed for a police investigation Wednesday evening.

Police said the investigation is on Carol Drive.

Shuttle Meadow Road near River Road is shut down as police investigate, authorities said.

Police did not say what the investigation is about.

No other details were released.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.