Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Public hearing today over Connecticut witchcraft exonerations

T.H. Matteson, Examination of a Witch, 1853.
T.H. Matteson, Examination of a Witch, 1853.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A public hearing over the possible exoneration of those convicted of witchcraft in the 1600s is set for Wednesday in Hartford.

House Joint Resolution 34, the “Resolution Concerning Certain Witchcraft Convictions in Colonial Connecticut,” will be taken up by the Judiciary Committee at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building.

The resolution was introduced by several state lawmakers, including Sen. Saud Anwar and Rep. Jane Garibay.

“The witchcraft trials of the 1600s in Connecticut led to the tarnishing, excommunication and even murder of innocent people,” the lawmakers said. “Hundreds of years later, we can acknowledge these wrongs and provide peace of mind for the descendants of these innocent men and women, and the descendants of those who put them on trial. It is never too late to apologize when you’ve done something wrong, and that is what this resolution recognizes.”

The bill essentially seeks to exonerate those who were convicted of and executed on charges of witchcraft in the state.

At least 34 Connecticut women and men were indicted for the crime of witchcraft. Twelve were convicted and 11 were executed, the lawmakers said.

The resolution noted that the legal proceedings that took place in the cases in the 1600s would no longer meet modern standards of proof. Further, they involved miscarriages of justice and were influenced by community strife and panic, as well as fear and superstition.

While only nine women and two men were executed based on accusations of witchcraft, the remaining accused were often forced to flee or were banished, even if they were acquitted.

The lawmakers said many lived with destroyed reputations and tarnished family names. It was knowledge that informs the lives of their descendants today.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for areas of black ice possible this morning...
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

Latest News

School lunch in Hawaii
School meals for all Connecticut students resume today
push to cut back SROs - WFSB
VIDEO: Group wants to eliminate SROs from schools
Special election held to fill 3 seats
Special elections fill vacancies in Middletown, Hartford, West Hartford, Stamford
Dan Haar from Hearst Connecticut Media talks about a special election underway in Hartford,...
INTERVIEW: Special election held Tuesday