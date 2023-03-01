Contests
Road closed due to water main break in Simsbury

Breaking News - WFSB
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency repairs are underway in Simsbury this morning.

According to CT DOT, a water main break was reported around 3:30 A.M. at West St. and Hopmeadow St.

Crews are on the scene making emergency repairs and West St. remains closed.

There was no immediate word regarding the severity of the water main break or how long the road may be closed.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

