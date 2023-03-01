Route 2 east closed in Norwich for a crash

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 2 east in Norwich on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the one-vehicle crash happened between exits 27 and 28S.

State police said it was right on the Norwich-Bozrah line.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers said that they were investigating a number of crashes on that stretch of Route 2 on Wednesday morning.

