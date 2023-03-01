Contests
Route 2 east closed in Norwich for a crash

A one-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 2 in Norwich the morning of March 1, according to...
A one-vehicle crash closed a portion of Route 2 in Norwich the morning of March 1, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Route 2 east in Norwich on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the one-vehicle crash happened between exits 27 and 28S.

State police said it was right on the Norwich-Bozrah line.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Troopers said that they were investigating a number of crashes on that stretch of Route 2 on Wednesday morning.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

