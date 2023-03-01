Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

St. Louis man charged in execution-style shooting death caught on camera

An execution-style shooting captured on camera by witnesses in downtown St. Louis is going viral.
By Amanda Alvarado and Gabriela Vidal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A man has been charged in an execution-style shooting captured on camera in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, KMOV reports.

“It’s scary, you know, of course. You get concerned about what’s going to happen to anybody else,” business owner Syed Sajid said. “When I came here, I’d seen people standing outside. The guy was on the ground. I heard he was shot from close range.”

Sajid owns Gold and Diamonds across the street from where the shooting happened.

Video of the shooting shows one man loading a gun and pointing it at a man sitting on the curb, shooting him in broad daylight.

The shooting happened outside of 710 N. Tucker Boulevard near Lucas Avenue in front of the Globe Building. Witnesses told police there was an altercation outside of the Shell gas station across the street that took place before the shooting.

Police arrested 23-year-old Deshawn Thomas in connection with the shooting. A probable cause statement obtained by KMOV shows Thomas faces charges for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

In the statement, police identify the deceased victim as David Saldana.

There are no additional details at this time on whether the two individuals knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday storm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

Latest News

Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to the “Havana syndrome” reported by U.S....
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA,...
Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Thursday Mar. 1.
Technical Discussion: A couple of mild days before more precip to end the work week!
Tyesha Trice and Dylan Mitchell work at the ValuMarket store on Bardstown Road and purchased...
Co-workers buy lottery tickets on lunch break, share $50,000 win
Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks urged the government and businesses to help ease the pain of insulin...
Eli Lilly CEO urges others to take steps on insulin affordability