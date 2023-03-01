TikTok to add time limit for users under 18

(WFSB) - TikTok will switch to a one-hour time limit for users who are under 18 years old.

The change will come in a few months as a new way to curb the amount of time teenagers are spending on the app.

“I have it, I use it every day to be honest,” said Xavion Clinton of Hartford.

Like many kids his age, Xavion uses TikTok.

“What I like about it is it’s a cool app that you can watch a bunch of videos on,” Xavion said.

The seventh grader spends about two hours on TikTok each day. He said his peers also spend a lot of time on the app.

“Every day in school and out of school,” said Xavion.

The social media platform said that accounts for users under 18 will default to a one-hour screen limit.

Parents Eyewitness News spoke with think it’s a good idea.

“For sure because you know even as an adult we can get carried away with time because it goes fast. And next thing you know it’s an hour or two hours spent,” said Kai Clinton of Hartford.

Once teen users reach 60 minutes on the app, they’ll be prompted to enter a passcode to extend their time on the app.

“For these young people, it is especially important to have conscious limits on the amount of time they spend otherwise it can be a big drain on time, on health and on happiness,” said Dr. Paul Weigle, Psychiatrist at Natchaug Hospital.

Parents or caregivers will also be able to filter videos with words or hashtags they don’t want to appear in their teen’s feed. They’ll also be able to set custom screen time limits and custom schedules to mute notifications.

“In general, the more time young people spend on social media, the less happy and healthy they are,” Weigle said.

These changes will go into effect in a few months and the settings can be turned off.

Weigle emphasized the importance of teens getting a good night’s sleep.

He said it’s a good idea to keep smartphones in a separate room at night.

