Wallingford police warn of increase in stolen vehicle reports

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Wallingford Police Department warned the community of an increase in stolen vehicle complaints.

The department said so far this year it has handled 24 stolen vehicle complaints.

That is 17 more than at this point last year, or an increase of 243-percent, Wallingford police said.

“This increase is attributed largely to people leaving their vehicles unlocked and running to warm their vehicles up in the morning while getting ready to leave home for the day,” said police.

Police warned residents to not leave their cars vulnerable.

“While we recognize citizens would like their morning commute to be pleasant, if you leave your keys in your vehicle while it is running/ warming up in the morning, there is a risk that your car will be stolen,” Wallingford police said.

The department listed tips for protecting vehicles:

Lock your car doors when your vehicle is left unattended. Remove any keys/fobs from the vehicle when you are not in it. Remove any expensive/ valuable items from your vehicle if it must be left outdoors. Do not leave your car running with the keys in it while you are not present. Install surveillance cameras on the exterior of your home. Try installing a remote starter kit if your vehicle is not equipped with one if you like to warm your vehicle up in the morning.

“The Wallingford Police Department has applied for the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Auto Theft and Violence Grant to provide additional resources to combat this rise in motor vehicle thefts,” police said.

Thefts can be reported to Wallingford police at 203-294-2800.

