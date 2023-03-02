Canton special meeting discusses possible marijuana dispensary

CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Canton town leaders are holding a special meeting to discuss the possibility of a marijuana dispensary in town.

The special meeting was held after a meeting last week had so many attendees they had to reschedule.

The retailer is Slap Ash LLC.

They want to put the business in a shopping center where an old bank used to be.

The owner says Canton is growing and she wants to be a part of it, along with creating something sustainable for the town.

Residents believe it wouldn’t fit in with the community and would cause too much traffic for their small neighborhood.

Dawn Ryzak, who has a child with autism at a school nearby, says a clause that made it so the dispensary could not be within 500 feet of the school has been taken out of the original paperwork.

“To have a committee take out 500 feet to allow a public school to be in a safe distance from this retail cannabis store, then allow an autistic school to be ignored, I feel like that right is taken from my child and other children who go there,” said Dawn.

There has been a lot of research done with traffic surveys and community impacts. These will all be discussed in tonight’s meeting.

