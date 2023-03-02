Family of West Hartford man killed in terrorist attack speak out

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Gabe Ganeles was dropped off at an Israeli train station by his older brother Elan.

The two said goodbye, and that they’d see each other later.

Elan started driving to a wedding but he never made it.

“I had gotten back to my apartment when my parents called me and told me that something terrible happened,” said Gabe Ganeles, Elan’s younger brother.

Elan, 26, was shot and killed in his car by two Palestinian terrorists.

The attack occurred in the West Bank region near the Dead Sea.

“I was very lucky to spend his last week with him,” said Gabe.

Gabe and Simon, Elan’s younger brothers, described Elan as a smart and talented young man.

Elan grew up in West Hartford and served in the Israeli Defense Force after high school.

He had recently graduated from Columbia University.

“Elan loved his friends. He was described by his friends as the perfect friend. His friends were his family,” said Simon.

“Elan was the most brilliant child I ever met,” said Elan’s mother, Carolyn.

Elan’s parents, Andrew and Carolyn, were too heartbroken to speak tonight.

But they did deliver their son’s eulogy in Israel yesterday.

More than 5,000 people attended the funeral.

“Our loss is a loss for the world of such an emerging, bright, shiny, brilliant star. We feel as if a part of our being has been taken from us,” said Carolyn.

The Israeli consulate says 14 Jewish people have been murdered in Israel over the last month by Palestinian terrorists.

“Once again, a civilian was targeted by those who see violence toward the innocent as a solution.”

“This wasn’t a dangerous area. Elan didn’t go looking for trouble. He was travelling on well traveled public road,” said Rabbi Tuvia Brander.

“He was such a good friend because he was so unafraid to say what was on his mind,” added Gabe.

The Israeli Defense Force says they did find the terrorists who killed Elan.

