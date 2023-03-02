GREAT KIDS: Girl in Haddam-Killingworth rises to rank of eagle scout

HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH, CT (WFSB) - A member of the boy scout troop in Haddam-Killingworth has earned the rank of eagle scout.

She is a high school senior whose journey to the rank started when she created her own path.

Georgia Brown is now the female eagle scout in a mostly boy scout troop.

It was a ceremony fitting for its purpose.

Georgia Brown said it was a journey that started with a simple desire and dogged determination.

“I can do this,” Georgia Brown said. “I’ve seen how much fun my older brother had.”

Georgia Brown used to be girl scout; but she opted out in 2019 to join the same boy scout troop of her older brother.

“They just kind of accepted me,” she said. “They would tease me because, you know, they were boys. It was mainly like they just saw me as my brother’s little sister. And when I joined, they just saw me as another scout.”

Her parents helped her navigate the unique transition after the governing body of the Boy Scouts of America made a rule change.

“In 2019, boy scouts allowed for girls to join BSA, scouts BSA, which is totally separate from Girl Scouts,” said Jason Brown, Georgia Brown’s father.

Her parents stood right be her side when she got her eagle scout badge.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Kathy Brown, Georgia Brown’s mother. “She definitely is an over-achiever. When she puts her mind to something she does it.”

The proof was on display at her pinning ceremony.

“Georgia joined Boy Scouts, not as a 5th grader when boys usually start, as an 8th grader, simply because that’s the earliest she could.

That made her journey to eagle scout a bit rushed.

“So, I had half the amount of time,” Georgia Brown explained. “Yeah, it was. It was a lot.”

Her project focused on helping the local food pantry, which included a drop box she made with help from her dad for non-perishable food pantry items, and covered picnic table.

It was a project she said that taught her how to lead.

“I’m not naturally a leader,” Georgia Brown said. “I can if I have to, but I’m not the one to volunteer for it. When I started it, I was like ‘this will be another project, but it became more than that,’ and I learned that I like doing things like this.”

The reluctant leader, now an eagle scout, helped changed her community and ended up bettering herself.

