Hamden police arrest man for summer 2021 murder

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A 35-year-old man was arrested for a murder that happened a year and a half ago.

Police in Hamden charged Ryan Moore with the murder of Tyishoun Matheney, which happened on Aug. 8, 2021.

Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Aug. 8, 2021 shortly after midnight, the Hamden Police Department said it responded to the area of Goodrich Street and Butler Street in Hamden for a report of a gunshot victim. The man, later identified as Matheney, was pronounced dead several hours later at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Det. Jomo Crawford, along with members of the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, said they conducted an extensive investigation into the shooting. Numerous agencies helped, including the New Haven Police Department, the Department of Correction, the New Haven Correctional Intelligence Unit and the FBI.

At the time of his arrest, police said Moore was in custody at the Department of Correction on unrelated charges.

He was charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit. He was held on a $2.5 million court-set bond.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court for the murder case later this month.

