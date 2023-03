Hartford experiences 4th warmest winter on record

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s capital city saw the fourth warmest winter on record, according to University of Massachusetts researchers.

The Climate Research Center at UMass Amherst released a report on Wednesday that said all of southern New England experienced warmer than normal winters.

UMass Amherst released a report on March 1 that said southern New England experienced a top 5 warmest winter this past season. (University of Massachusetts, Amherst)

The average temperature for December through February at long-term climate sites in southern New England were much warmer than normal and ranked in the top 5 warmest on record at four regional sites, researchers said.

Winter was warmest over the respective period of record at Worcester, MA, third warmest at Amherst, MA, fourth warmest at Hartford, CT and fifth warmest at Boston, MA. At each site, winter 2022-2023 averaged above freezing. The four warmest winters at each location averaged above freezing, and occurred since 2000.

Few winter days averaged below freezing.

Researchers said that Hartford had just 23 such days, which tied with 2011-2012 for fewest on record.

Boston had 19 below-freezing days, which tied for second fewest on record.

Worcester’s 38 freezing days ranked as its third fewest.

Records date back to 1873.

Climate Site Winter Average Winter Winter Rank Temperature (F) Normal (F) Departure (F) (warmest) Amherst 32.2 26.7 5.5 3rd* (tie) Boston 37.8 32.5 5.3 5th Hartford 34.8 29.8 5.0 4th* (tie) Worcester 33.8 27.4 6.4 1st

