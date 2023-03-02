Contests
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation into organized retail theft in Hartford.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested two people as part of an investigation into organized retail theft.

Kashif M. Khalifa, 55, of Tolland, and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati of New Haven were both charged after investigators learned that Smokey’s convenience store on Main Street in Hartford repeatedly purchased stolen items that were brought to the store by shoplifters.

The store would then resell them on its own shelves.

A search and seizure warrant was executed on Wednesday at the store, troopers said. It followed a three-month investigation.

The complaint was originally brought to investigators by CVS after it was suspected that a significant amount of stolen merchandise from its store was being resold at Smokey’s.

During the investigation, state police said stolen product was routinely seen being brought to Smokey’s for resale. During the search, numerous products bearing store tags from CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Stop and Shop, and other nearby retailers were identified. An estimated $3,000 in merchandise was recovered at the scene.

The investigation and search warrant resulted in the arrest of the store’s owner, Khalifa, and Pulipati, an employee.

Khalifa was charged with accessory to organized retail theft.

Pulipati was charged with accessory to organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Both suspects were later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

Both Khalifa and Pulipati were scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court on March 22.

