Lawmakers address ways to make higher education affordable, keep graduates in CT

By Ayah Galal and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Lawmakers are addressing ways to make college more affordable and ways to keep graduates in Connecticut.

The Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee is holding a public hearing today.

Lawmakers are discussing a number of bills including Senate Bill Number 8, which is an act concerning higher education affordability and graduate retention.

The bill is looking at expanding the eligibility pool for the “Pact” program.

That program provides up to three years of debt-free community college to first-time Connecticut school graduates seeking higher education.

The bill would also provide more financial support for students who may need assistance with the cost of school supplies and books for coursework.

“Right now we have a workforce pipeline issue. We want to get more graduates in to school and then out of school, especially in career fields that we are in dire need of. Especially nurses, teachers, those are two of the top ones,” said State Sen. Derek Slap, democrat, 5th district.

The bill also looks at expanding scholarship opportunities.

