Lessons learned from other states on recreational marijuana

(WFSB) - For the first time in Connecticut history, smoking marijuana just for fun is not only legal, but encouraged.

January rolled out the start of recreational sales so people could roll up.

Connecticut stands on the shoulders of several green giants.

Colorado became the first state to start selling recreational marijuana back in 2012.

Their argument for lighting up---was very similar to Connecticut’s.

“We expected that consumers would enter into the regulated market, and stop purchasing marijuana in alleys and street corners,” said Dan Pabon, a former Colorado state representative and current attorney for a cannabis startup. “They definitely did.”

He was instrumental in crafting the legislation that outlined who could buy cannabis.

Pabon suggests Connecticut lawmakers make sure the first bill regulating cannabis isn’t the last.

He said Colorado learned the hard way, needing special legislation for where people could consume the marijuana they just legalized.

“The only places where you could do it were in a private home, in a hotel that allowed marijuana use, many did not,” said Pabon. “So you had all these tourists come in who didn’t have that outlet to consume. they certainly had the ability to buy, and so you saw public consumption taking place, which was not our intent.”

There are already bills in Connecticut’s capitol pipeline this session dealing with cannabis.

Continuing to pass new laws means you also have to continue to monitor that problem legal cannabis was supposed to solve.

“If you see that the illicit market continues to maintain the same size or even grow, you know that you need to make some changes to your regulated market. potentially the taxes are too high,” Pabon said. “If you don’t measure on the front end, you know, with a baseline, it’s really hard to make those decisions.”

Eyewitness News drove up to Massachusetts to see how their decisions are shaping up as there’s been ongoing debate over whether the state has issued too many recreational licenses.

They legalized cannabis in 2016 and opened sales in 2018.

The Cannabis Control Commission reports 270 marijuana retailers are licensed, and at least one has closed their doors within a year of starting recreational sales.

“Competition’s going to happen out there,” said

Richard Lachapelle is the store manager at INSA in Springfield. Their Easthampton store got licensed early on.

Lachapelle said he hasn’t noticed an excessive dip in sales since other dispensaries came online, attributing that success to the head start in building the brand’s reputation.

“People want that level of service. You know this is a luxury item so people want to be treated that way,” said Lachapelle.

Something he hopes will carry the store through as more dispensaries open in Connecticut.

“There’s only 10 operating right now and none of them are near the Massachusetts border,” Lachapelle said.

Vermont’s recreational sales only began a few months ago in the fall, so we don’t have years and years of sales data and laws to look back on.

But still, we wanted to ask people how the buying process has changed and how the product is.

“I feel that the cannabis recreationally here is subpar. It tastes like grass and peanuts,” said Alexander Gonzalez of Vermont.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful. The flower, you can tell that it’s grown well. You can tell that the people actually growing actually know what they’re doing,” said Foster Bass.

Eyewitness News got different takes from different people buying recreational marijuana in Vermont.

The state’s decision to legalize has steered people away from the black market, allowing people to try other legal options like growing their own adult-use plants.

“Grow your own. don’t be lazy,” Gonzalez said. “You control the quality, you control the price, it’s the smart move. Why wouldn’t you?

A similar home-growing law will start in Connecticut in July.

Whether you buy it from a dispensary or choose to try growing at home.

“The stuff on the streets it’s just not worth it,” said Bass.

The process of blazing up is changing.

But supporters in the states that legalized marijuana before Connecticut said the biggest takeaway is that a regulated market leads to a safer high.

“To regulate it, to tax it and to essentially, you know provide resources for a public safety campaign,” Pabon said.

“I think legalizing it just makes it safer overall,” said Lachapelle.

“To see where it was grown,” Bass said. “Being able to open up a pamphlet and hey this treats this, this treats this, and this is actually regulated.”

