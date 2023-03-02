Lighting part mistaken for suspicious package; shelter in place ordered at Conn. College

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A piece from a LED lighting repair job was mistaken for a suspicious item on the campus of Connecticut College in New London on Wednesday night.

New London police said they and firefighters responded to Crozier Drive around 7:50 p.m.

They said students notified campus safety about what appeared to be a suspicious item on a walking path between the Crozier Williams Student College Center and the Plex. The item was described as a metal cylinder that was taped with wires sticking out of it.

Police and campus safety said they cleared the area and a shelter in place order was sent out to students.

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was notified and responded to the scene. It confirmed that the item was safe.

It said it was actually a part from the recent repair of LED lighting on the walking path.

The shelter in place order was then lifted.

