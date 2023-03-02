Contests
Local animal shelter pleads for help ahead of closure in May

The SPCA in Monroe is closing on May 6, 2023.
The SPCA in Monroe is closing on May 6, 2023.(SPCA of Connecticut)
By Jay Kenney and Matt McFarland
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUNROE, CT (WFSB) - After 20 years of care for animals in need, a local dog shelter said it will close its doors in early May, and employees are pleading for help from the community.

The SPCA of Monroe said it has helped thousands of animals find forever homes. Now, its employees are concerned their dogs and cats may end up in a kill shelter if they are not adopted by May 6.

Despite their best efforts to keep the no-kill shelter open, they said financial constraints have made it impossible to continue operations.

“We are doing everything possible to find these deserving dogs and cats a home, but we desperately need help. Many of these animals are healthy, socialized, and highly adoptable. Some of them, while loving and affectionate, are older or have medical conditions,” a shelter spokesperson shared.

The property at 359 Spring Hill Rd. in Monroe is under foreclosure and going to auction on May 6. The SPCA said all animals must be removed from the property by that date.

A shelter volunteer shared concerns in a release that was shared with Channel 3. The release stated that employees were most concerned that any animal not adopted could be at high risk of being euthanized.

“We need people to adopt a dog or cat, or to donate on our GoFundMe page which helps cover our vet expenses and possible ‘rehoming’ of our animals,” the volunteer said.

The shelter cares for about 18 dogs and 14 cats. Interested parties should visit spcact.org to see the adoptable animals or to make a donation.

To schedule a meet and greet, people can call the SPCA at 475-290-8525 or email spcaofctmonroe@gmail.com.

A link to the shelter’s GoFundMe can be found here.

