Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Melting Pot restaurant in Darien closes down

'The Melting Pot' experience
'The Melting Pot' experience
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, CT (WFSB) – The Melting Pot restaurant in Darien has closed for good.

The restaurant announced on social media it closed indefinitely Wednesday, March 1.

“The location is closing indefinitely due to not being able to reach favorable terms on a lease renewal,” the restaurant said.

According to the post, The Melting Pot served Fairfield County since 2005.

“While there are no confirmed plans to re-open this location, The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., has a strong interest in returning to Connecticut in the future,” said the restaurant.

The Melting Pot’s closest locations to Connecticut are in White Plains, New York and Westwood, New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking snow and sleet that is expected at the end of the...
Technical Discussion: Rain tonight, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
A Channel 3 viewer measures snow from Winter Storm Anthony on Feb. 28.
Here are the Winter Storm Anthony snowfall totals so far
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
University of Connecticut (UConn) generic
Four UConn students hospitalized following sledding collisions

Latest News

Mayor Elicker to give New Haven's State of the City Address
New Haven’s mayor unveils budget that includes lower mill rate
Debate over marijuana dispensary in Canton
Canton special meeting discusses possible marijuana dispensary
Lessons learned from other states recreational marijuana
Lessons learned from other states on recreational marijuana
Teaching kids how to mix beats becomes more than just a class at Pulaski Middle School
Teaching kids how to mix beats becomes more than just a class