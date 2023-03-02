Melting Pot restaurant in Darien closes down

DARIEN, CT (WFSB) – The Melting Pot restaurant in Darien has closed for good.

The restaurant announced on social media it closed indefinitely Wednesday, March 1.

“The location is closing indefinitely due to not being able to reach favorable terms on a lease renewal,” the restaurant said.

According to the post, The Melting Pot served Fairfield County since 2005.

“While there are no confirmed plans to re-open this location, The Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., has a strong interest in returning to Connecticut in the future,” said the restaurant.

The Melting Pot’s closest locations to Connecticut are in White Plains, New York and Westwood, New Jersey.

