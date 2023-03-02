North Haven restaurant raises money for fallen firefighter
Mar. 2, 2023
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - People in North Haven are coming together tonight to support the family of fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz.
Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease this past December while battling a house fire.
Meteorologist Scot Haney was at J. Roo’s in North Haven where they are donating a portion of tonight’s proceeds to the family.
