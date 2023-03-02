Contests
North Haven restaurant raises money for fallen firefighter

People in North Haven are coming together tonight to support the family of fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz.
By WFSB Staff and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - People in North Haven are coming together tonight to support the family of fallen firefighter Matthias Wirtz.

Wirtz died of cardiovascular disease this past December while battling a house fire.

Meteorologist Scot Haney was at J. Roo’s in North Haven where they are donating a portion of tonight’s proceeds to the family.

