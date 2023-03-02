Outdoor gun range causes stir in Prospect community

PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - A new proposed outdoor gun range in Prospect has some residents upset.

The meeting held tonight was only to discuss a proposed text amendment to remove outdoor firing ranges from the definition of “recreational facilities.”

The possible addition of the text amendment comes after the proposed outdoor gun range that residents argue is way too close to neighborhoods.

“Nothing to do with indoor gun ranges or the second amendment, we just like our peace and quiet,” said Alfonso Demagistris, Prospect.

If approved and removed from the zoning regulation, no firing ranges would be allowed outdoors.

However, the current Prospect gun club will not be affected, as well as the proposed expansion to the new outdoor facility on New Haven Road.

That is because the application for the expansion was accepted before the proposed text amendment.

People against the removal say they don’t see the issue with the outdoor firing range.

“It’s a bigger facility and it’s far away from residential homes so I don’t see why they would be against it,” said Xavier Purandah, Prospect.

Hours at the new range would be 9 a.m. until dusk, 7 days a week.

There would also be more shooting lanes.

Residents argue the noise would be too much.

“If somebody wants to go in their backyard and have a cup of coffee, they’re going to have to have it to the music of high power riffles and guns going off,” said Alfonso.

Many say the proximity to neighborhoods is not ideal.

“At 200 yards how much off do you have to be with your aim to have your bullet go up over into someone’s house in Bethany, which is a mile down the road,” Alfonso added.

April 5 there will be another meeting to discuss the New Haven Road location proposal.

Residents will have the chance to speak for or against the new Prospect gun club.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.