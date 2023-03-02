Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash

A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.(Source: KOCO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and killing his supervisor at a Hobby Lobby distribution center in Oklahoma City died when he crashed his car during a police chase, police said Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday night’s crash in Kingfisher County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City, Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death. Quirk said the man did not exchange gunfire with officers.

Quirk said the man got into a work-related argument with his supervisor about 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobby Lobby facility on the city’s southwest side, took a gun from his vehicle and shot and killed 69-year-old Douglas Smith. He then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers from several agencies joined the pursuit of the man’s vehicle before he crashed in Kingfisher County.

Hobby Lobby, a home decoration and arts and crafts store, has millions of square feet of manufacturing and distribution space at facilities in Oklahoma City, including its corporate headquarters.

A message left with the company seeking comment has not been returned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Carol Drive in...
Man shot himself following disturbance in Plainville, police say
firefly hollow brewing in Bristol
Firefly Hollow Brewing in Bristol closes until further notice

Latest News

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Firefighters and rescuers supported by two cranes, search through the wreckage after a trains...
Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search; relatives give DNA
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
People with rainbow umbrellas offer support to a drag queen story hour in Washington, D.C.,...
Supporters of DC drag queen story hour rally