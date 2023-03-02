SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day

Contests
It's Read Across America Day

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday marked Read Across America Day, also know as Dr. Seuss Day.

The day marks the birthday of author Dr. Seuss, March 2.

The annual event is an initiative created by the National Education Association to encourage reading in children. It’s been fostered by the schools. The NEA said it was first launched in 1998.

Channel 3′s anchors and reporters took part and read in front of students at schools across Connecticut.

For more on Read Across America, check out the NEA’s website here.

