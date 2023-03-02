Student brings knife to school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a knife to school in New Haven on Thursday.

New Haven Public Schools confirmed to Channel 3 that the student had the knife at the Truman School.

The district said the student took out the knife to show it to classmates.

It was quickly confiscated and all students were said to be safe.

School officials said the New Haven Police Department is investigating.

