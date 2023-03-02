Teaching kids how to mix beats becomes more than just a class

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A not-so-average behavioral support assistant at Pulaski Middle School in New Britain is combining his passion for students with his love for music.

The music producer, Marquan Shumpert, leads a program that the rest of the world is now catching on to.

“We have a few kids that are having a rougher time with school, but they join the program,” Shumpert said. “You see referrals drop, attendance rise, and grades pickup; it’s an initiative all in one.”

While a lot of people know the music producer as Marquan Shumpert, he is known to some as Chill-Shump.

Shumpert said, “I got a lot of placements with a lot of major label artists: Joyner Lucas, Little Wayne, Young M.A.”

To a small group of kids at Pulaski Middle School, he’s just Mr. Shumpert who mixes beats.

“Initially, me and my partner Erik’s idea was to get kids in here and get them to do the right thing,” Shumpert said.

Together, the pair created an after-school program to teach kids how to mix beats.

“One day I sat there and chopped up one of the videos of the students and threw it up on TikTok,” Shumpert said. “I remember posting it, going to sleep, and waking up to my whole feed going insane. I just sat there and said keep going.”

Now reaching nearly 2 million views online, he’s inspiring not only his after-school class but millions of people across the world.

“I deal with a lot of minority kids so you don’t understand these kids’ backs are already against the wall, and to them a successful career is something they can’t physically visualize,” Shumpert said. “We try to remind them that it can definitely be you too.”

He wants to show that music can be worth pursuing.

“I couldn’t imagine it for my wildest dreams,” Shumpert said. “I feel like it’s God giving me this one.”

It’s a multi-media program Shumpert wishes he had as a student.

At 15, he played the drums and was a part of the school’s drill team.

One day, a friend came over with a C.D. program and everything changed.

“A friend of mine came through with a demo version of FL studio, I popped that into my mom’s computer and then boom voila,” Shumpert said.

Now, Shumpert is working in the district he grew up going to. By day, he’s a behavioral specialist, and by night he’s mixing beats.

Nayalis Gonzalez is an 8th grader who said, “he’s one of the greatest teachers I’ve ever had.”

