Water main break impacts an estimated 1,000 customers in Beacon Falls

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - A water main break reported in Beacon Falls may have impacted 1,000 customers.

The Beacon Falls Police Department said Aquarian was working on it on Skokorat Road Thursday.

“They expect a two hour water shutoff starting at noon for repairs,” police said. “It is estimated that nearly 1,000 customers will be affected.”

Police said to contact Aquarian customer service directly with any questions or concerns at 1-800-732-9678.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.