Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Water main break impacts an estimated 1,000 customers in Beacon Falls

Water main break (generic)
Water main break (generic)(Associated Press)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - A water main break reported in Beacon Falls may have impacted 1,000 customers.

The Beacon Falls Police Department said Aquarian was working on it on Skokorat Road Thursday.

“They expect a two hour water shutoff starting at noon for repairs,” police said. “It is estimated that nearly 1,000 customers will be affected.”

Police said to contact Aquarian customer service directly with any questions or concerns at 1-800-732-9678.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Carol Drive in...
Man shot himself following disturbance in Plainville, police say
firefly hollow brewing in Bristol
Firefly Hollow Brewing in Bristol closes until further notice

Latest News

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Wendell Edwards read to Mrs. Bond's 2nd grade class at the M.D. Fox School in Hartford.
SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day
The SPCA in Monroe is closing on May 6, 2023.
Local animal shelter pleads for help ahead of closure in May