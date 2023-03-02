Waterford police seek suspected steak, shrimp, and beer thief

WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man snatched $200 worth of steak, shrimp and beer from a grocery store in Waterford on Sunday, according to police.

Police said it happened at the Stop & Shop in town on Feb. 26 around 7:15 p.m.

They said the man simply walked out of the store without paying.

He drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone who can identify him was asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451 extension 2383.

