Waterford police seek suspected steak, shrimp, and beer thief

A man stole $200 worth of steak, shrimp and beer from Stop & Shop in Waterford on Feb. 26, according to police.(Waterford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man snatched $200 worth of steak, shrimp and beer from a grocery store in Waterford on Sunday, according to police.

Police said it happened at the Stop & Shop in town on Feb. 26 around 7:15 p.m.

They said the man simply walked out of the store without paying.

He drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and his vehicle.

Anyone who can identify him was asked to contact Waterford police at 860-442-9451 extension 2383.

