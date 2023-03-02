Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested on prostitution charges in Watertown.

Police said April Pongonis, 42, of Oakville, was charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of prostitution.

April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.(Watertown police)

Pongonis was arrested on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation began from citizen complaints of unusual traffic at Pongonis’s apartment on Davis Street.

The apartment was in close proximity of Swift Junior High School.

Detectives said they were proactively working investigations of online ads promoting prostitution in Watertown/Oakville.

Several undercover operations were utilized which culminated in the execution of a search and seizure warrant at Pongonis’s apartment.

Pongonis was was held on a $50,000 bond. She was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Carol Drive in...
Man shot himself following disturbance in Plainville, police say
firefly hollow brewing in Bristol
Firefly Hollow Brewing in Bristol closes until further notice

Latest News

Mourners comfort each other at the funeral of Elan Ganeles, 27, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen...
Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank; 3 arrested
Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Wendell Edwards read to Mrs. Bond's 2nd grade class at the M.D. Fox School in Hartford.
SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day