Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman was arrested on prostitution charges in Watertown.

Police said April Pongonis, 42, of Oakville, was charged with two counts of promoting prostitution and two counts of prostitution.

April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown. (Watertown police)

Pongonis was arrested on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation began from citizen complaints of unusual traffic at Pongonis’s apartment on Davis Street.

The apartment was in close proximity of Swift Junior High School.

Detectives said they were proactively working investigations of online ads promoting prostitution in Watertown/Oakville.

Several undercover operations were utilized which culminated in the execution of a search and seizure warrant at Pongonis’s apartment.

Pongonis was was held on a $50,000 bond. She was arraigned in court on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.