Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Youth basketball board suspends rest of season after parking lot brawl between parents

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season out of concern for the safety of the players. (Source: WLOX)
By Stephanie Poole and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A youth basketball league in Mississippi has suspended the rest of its season after a brawl involving parents and spectators.

The board of St. Martin Youth Basketball made the decision to cancel the rest of the season.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the brawl involved four to five people in the parking lot of St. Martin Middle School around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The board released a statement saying there were multiple witnesses who saw people trading insults, punches and even racial slurs.

However, no arrests were ever made, and no weapons were found.

The board said concerns for the safety of the young players led to the decision to cancel the remainder of practices and games this season.

One parent said it’s unfair to the kids who have been looking forward to finishing their season, but he was upset when he learned about the fight.

“I think it’s unfortunate. It’s not fair for the youngsters to miss out on the rest of their season,” dad Derrick Ladner said. “I think they worked very hard to prep for the season, they should at least finish it out. It’s unsettling as a parent and even as a coach. For stuff like that to happen around young children. For children around five to six years old, I don’t think that’s appropriate for that age. It’s all about having fun at that point.”

The season’s closing ceremony is also canceled. Coaches will assign times for players to pick up their awards.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
snow forecast for Friday
Technical Discussion: Drying this afternoon, then an *ALERT* heading into the weekend!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Carol Drive in...
Man shot himself following disturbance in Plainville, police say
firefly hollow brewing in Bristol
Firefly Hollow Brewing in Bristol closes until further notice

Latest News

Firefighters and rescuers supported by two cranes, search through the wreckage after a trains...
Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search; relatives give DNA
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks Feb. 16, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
White House cybersecurity strategy stresses software safety
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Judge in Murdaugh trial turns case to jury to start deliberations
A Hobby Lobby distribution center was the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday in Oklahoma City.
Police: Suspect in Hobby Lobby shooting dies in crash