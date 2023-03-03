75th CT Home Show opens at the Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The 75th Connecticut Home Show opens Friday at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Visitors can find everything they need for their next home project, including “do it yourself” plans or searching for a professional to do the work.

Many of the venders were local companies.

People can also see seminars in this year’s “Design Cafe.”

Doors open Friday at 3 p.m.

The show goes all day on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Tickets are available online or at the convention center box office.

