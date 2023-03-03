Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Animal control officer under investigation as part of Beacon Falls sheep farm case

By Stephanie Simoni and Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - An animal control officer is under investigation by the state in connection with a Beacon Falls sheep farm case.

Patrick Dionne, the Beacon Falls animal control officer who also works for the Waterbury Police Department, is under investigation by the state Department of Agriculture.

Channel 3 reported earlier this week that 100 animals were seized by the state after dead animals were found on the property on Lopus Road. State officials described the conditions on the farm as deplorable. A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property on Feb. 24. The investigation into the farm actually began two days before that.

Ninety-nine sheep and a goose were seized.

Sources tipped Eyewitness News off to the development with Dionne.

Channel 3 called both Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo and Beacon Falls police.

Spagnolo said that since his department learned of the investigation, Dionne was placed on paid administrative leave.

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back from the first selectman in Beacon Falls and the town attorney.

It was learned that Dionne was also on administrative leave in Beacon Falls.

The Department of Agriculture provided a statement on Thursday night.

“We do not have any records that can be disclosed at the present time due to pending law enforcement investigations,” the department said.

No other details were released.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls
GRAPHIC: State seizes dozens of animals from farm in Beacon Falls

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Winter Weather Advisory - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

Latest News

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
Route 8 north reopens in Waterbury after truck crash
beacon falls farm - WFSB
VIDEO: Animal control officer under investigation as part of Beacon Falls sheep farm case
Court Generic
Sex offender sentenced to 15 years in prison for child exploitation in Hartford
Winter Weather Advisory - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!