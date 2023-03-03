Animal control officer under investigation as part of Beacon Falls sheep farm case

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - An animal control officer is under investigation by the state in connection with a Beacon Falls sheep farm case.

Patrick Dionne, the Beacon Falls animal control officer who also works for the Waterbury Police Department, is under investigation by the state Department of Agriculture.

Channel 3 reported earlier this week that 100 animals were seized by the state after dead animals were found on the property on Lopus Road. State officials described the conditions on the farm as deplorable. A search and seizure warrant was executed on the property on Feb. 24. The investigation into the farm actually began two days before that.

Ninety-nine sheep and a goose were seized.

Sources tipped Eyewitness News off to the development with Dionne.

Channel 3 called both Waterbury police chief Fernando Spagnolo and Beacon Falls police.

Spagnolo said that since his department learned of the investigation, Dionne was placed on paid administrative leave.

Eyewitness News is waiting to hear back from the first selectman in Beacon Falls and the town attorney.

It was learned that Dionne was also on administrative leave in Beacon Falls.

The Department of Agriculture provided a statement on Thursday night.

“We do not have any records that can be disclosed at the present time due to pending law enforcement investigations,” the department said.

No other details were released.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.