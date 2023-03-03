Contests
Family Friday: Kids classes & winter games to start March

First up, the 2023 Special Olympic Games are here!
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - We’re kicking off the first weekend of March with some family fun. From competitions for a great cause to ways kids can be crafty, here’s some events you may want to add to your calendar.

Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games

  • March 4 & 5
  • *NOTE: Schedule changes due to weather
  • No outdoor competition on Saturday, only indoor competition including skating and floor hockey
    • Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.
  • Outdoor competition resumes Sunday at Powder Ridge & Eversource

A Royal Castle Workshop

  • Saturday, March 4
  • The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio, Milford
  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
  • Four week workshop every Saturday in March
  • Price: $150, includes all materials

St. Patrick’s Day Mug-Cake Class

  • Sunday, March 5
  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
  • The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio
  • Price: $45

Charcuterie Class for Kids

  • Sunday, March 5
  • Trackside Brick Oven Pizzeria
  • 12:30pm – 2:00pm
  • Price: $35
  • Recommended for ages 5-10
  • With hosts: My Fancy Lunch & Trackside Pizzeria

