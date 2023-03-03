Family Friday: Kids classes & winter games to start March

(WFSB) - We’re kicking off the first weekend of March with some family fun. From competitions for a great cause to ways kids can be crafty, here’s some events you may want to add to your calendar.

Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games

March 4 & 5

*NOTE: Schedule changes due to weather

No outdoor competition on Saturday, only indoor competition including skating and floor hockey Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Outdoor competition resumes Sunday at Powder Ridge & Eversource

A Royal Castle Workshop

Saturday, March 4

The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio, Milford

9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Four week workshop every Saturday in March

Price: $150, includes all materials

St. Patrick’s Day Mug-Cake Class

Sunday, March 5

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m

The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio

Price: $45

Charcuterie Class for Kids

Sunday, March 5

Trackside Brick Oven Pizzeria

12:30pm – 2:00pm

Price: $35

Recommended for ages 5-10

With hosts: My Fancy Lunch & Trackside Pizzeria

