Family Friday: Kids classes & winter games to start March
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WFSB) - We’re kicking off the first weekend of March with some family fun. From competitions for a great cause to ways kids can be crafty, here’s some events you may want to add to your calendar.
Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games
- March 4 & 5
- *NOTE: Schedule changes due to weather
- No outdoor competition on Saturday, only indoor competition including skating and floor hockey
- Opening ceremony at 10:00 a.m.
- Outdoor competition resumes Sunday at Powder Ridge & Eversource
- Saturday, March 4
- The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio, Milford
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Four week workshop every Saturday in March
- Price: $150, includes all materials
St. Patrick’s Day Mug-Cake Class
- Sunday, March 5
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m
- The Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio
- Price: $45
- Sunday, March 5
- Trackside Brick Oven Pizzeria
- 12:30pm – 2:00pm
- Price: $35
- Recommended for ages 5-10
- With hosts: My Fancy Lunch & Trackside Pizzeria
