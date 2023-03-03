Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

First recreational dispensary opens in Capitol City

The Capital City now has its first location open for recreational marijuana use.
By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Capital City now has its first location open for recreational marijuana use.

Curaleaf, located on Weston Street in Hartford, has been open for some time for medical use, but has now been open for two days for recreational use.

This marks Curaleaf’s second recreational facility in the state.

Their first location is in Stamford.

The group says existing medical patients will have priority access through a dedicated medical entrance.

They will also receive quick check-ins as well as a separate check-out line.

But Curaleaf says all of their customers will have access to a diverse selection of services.

“It helps heal a lot of people who have pain. Psychiatric and all the other stuff. It helps people mend with their problems,” said Christopher Yarmolovich, Hartford.

Curaleaf’s opening adds to the number of growing dispensaries in the state.

Curaleaf says they plan to have a celebration on Friday for their opening which will feature giveaway’s, discounts and food.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
FORECAST: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!
Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
A man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Carol Drive in...
Man shot himself following disturbance in Plainville, police say

Latest News

First recreational dispensary opens in Capitol City
First recreational dispensary opens in Capitol City
Zinni reading about tacos
VIDEO: Read Across America Day at John Lyman Elementary School
Will March have more snow than February?
Will March have more snow than February?
Wendell Edwards read to Mrs. Bond's 2nd grade class at the M.D. Fox School in Hartford.
SLIDESHOW: It’s Read Across America Day