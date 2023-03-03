First recreational dispensary opens in Capitol City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Capital City now has its first location open for recreational marijuana use.

Curaleaf, located on Weston Street in Hartford, has been open for some time for medical use, but has now been open for two days for recreational use.

This marks Curaleaf’s second recreational facility in the state.

Their first location is in Stamford.

The group says existing medical patients will have priority access through a dedicated medical entrance.

They will also receive quick check-ins as well as a separate check-out line.

But Curaleaf says all of their customers will have access to a diverse selection of services.

“It helps heal a lot of people who have pain. Psychiatric and all the other stuff. It helps people mend with their problems,” said Christopher Yarmolovich, Hartford.

Curaleaf’s opening adds to the number of growing dispensaries in the state.

Curaleaf says they plan to have a celebration on Friday for their opening which will feature giveaway’s, discounts and food.

