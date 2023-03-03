I-91 south ramp to I-95 north in New Haven closed because of overturned truck

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Interstate 91 south ramp to Interstate 95 north in New Haven is shut down for a collision.

According to state police, the crash involved an overturned truck on Friday afternoon.

“We ask that anyone traveling in the area please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays,” troopers said.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

