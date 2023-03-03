Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.(WFTV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A judge in Florida set a $150,000 bond Thursday for a 76-year-old woman accused of shooting her terminally ill husband to death.

Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County courthouse.

Although she was initially denied bail, new evidence convinced the court to reconsider that decision.

The ruling followed a grand jury’s recommendation to indict her on a lesser offense, making her entitled to bond.

The judge also ordered that Gilland have no firearms or weapons in her possession. She’ll also be under court supervision.

First arrested on a capital offense, Gilland is now charged with assisting self-harm manslaughter, which is a first-degree felony.

The charges stem from what authorities call a failed murder-suicide agreement at a Daytona Beach hospital last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Winter Weather Advisory - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!
Here are the Top 32 in Channel 3's Pizza Playoffs.
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Shannon Wright, Mark Spring and Ashley Knight have been missing for about three weeks,...
3 people from Enfield haven’t been heard from in weeks
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown

Latest News

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old
Winter Weather Advisory - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* heading into the weekend for a messy storm!
Dennis Botticello and Glen Locke face charges in connection with a deadly trench collapse that...
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison Friday in the deaths of his wife and son.
Judge sentences Alex Murdaugh