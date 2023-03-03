Contests
Mental health help program expanding for kids in Waterbury

The brass city’s division of “Community Mental Health Affiliates” is opening up a brand new facility dedicated to programs helping school children.
By Audrey Russo and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Community Mental Health Affiliate’s Waterbury branch is spreading out on Bank Street.

“Currently we have it on the fourth floor, but we have really outgrown that space,” said Chris Marino, Assistant VP Clinical Operations, Community Mental Health Affiliates.

The expanded office will hold the non-profit’s extended day program which is designed to help kids ages 5-17 develop coping skills and social-emotional learning after school.

Last year, CMHA partnered with four different local districts for the first time to serve nearly 700 kids with direct mental health care.

They also provided 1,200 instances of case management to struggling families.

“There are a lot of things that they could benefit from having, another provider, kind of, take off their shoulders,” said Chris.

Channel 3 spoke with one educator who says CMHA’s expanded programming is critical after an array of post-pandemic mental health problems have opened up in schools.

“I’m at Fletcher W. Judson Elementary School,” said Kristin Raymond, Principal, Fletcher W. Judson Elementary School. “We just have one school psychologist for about approximately 300 kids.”

Principal Raymond says the in-school help from CMHA has played a huge role in addressing social skills gaps and at-home stressors that kids couldn’t break away from during Covid-19.

“We were able to provide more students with that help and support that they need than what we could’ve done with just our district staff alone,” said Principal Raymond.

She says the non-profit’s new expanded space will bolster that support, building bridges for kids trying to overcome problems no person should deal with alone.

“It’s exciting because it shows the need that our communities have,” Principal Raymond added.

