Proposed bill aims to boost the availability of diabetes drugs in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are working to ensure enough diabetes medication for those who need it.

Viewers have been contacting Eyewitness News saying pharmacies are struggling to keep the medicine in stock.

A bill that would adopt regulations around the drugs is making its way through the capital.

Trulicity and Ozempic were originally only approved to treat diabetes, but their popularity has exploded after being approved by the FDA for weight loss.

As more people use both drugs they have become much harder to find.

“When he first elevated me to 4.5, I went to pick it up. They didn’t have it. They didn’t have the 3 I had been taking and I had to call another place to get the 1.5 or else I would have been totally without it. I think that’s very bad”, stated Scott Dyer of Simsbury.

Scott is one of the many Connecticut residents who have reached out stating they cannot find Trulicity or Ozempic.

A woman in Wallingford told Eyewitness News that she’s lost 45 pounds since she started taking Ozempic on December 3rd.

She now plans to take the drug for the rest of her life, but one lawmaker says the people with diabetes should come first.

“This is a drug for diabetes and should be used for that purpose,” Sen. Kevin Kelly stated.

Sen. Kelly proposed a bill restricting prescriptions and sales of both drugs.

The bill would only allow prescriptions for people with type 2 diabetes until the shortage is over.

“I just found that to be somewhat fundamentally unfair to those who need this because of their diabetic condition, and it’s a lifesaving drug,” Sen. Kelly added.

On March 2nd, The General Law Committee unanimously voted to move the bill forward.

There are still many steps before the bill becomes law in Connecticut.

