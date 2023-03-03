Contests
Rt. 8 northbound closed in Waterbury due to truck crash

FOX10 Breaking News
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 8 is shut down between exits 30 and 31 due to a motor vehicle collision.

Initial reports say a tractor-trailer collided with another vehicle around 8:25 A.M.

There is no immediate word on injuries or how long the highway may be closed.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing news story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

