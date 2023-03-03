Sex offender sentenced to 15 years in prison for child exploitation in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A convicted sex offender in Hartford was sentenced for a child exploitation offense.

Philip Frost learned his fate on Thursday.

The states attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that Frost was sentenced to 180 months of imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in March 2016, Frost was convicted in state court of second-degree possession of child pornography. On Oct. 1, 2019, while Frost was on special parole and living in a halfway house in Hartford, a staff member at the halfway house discovered Frost was in possession of a smartphone, which was a violation of Frost’s parole conditions. The staff member secured the phone and contacted Frost’s parole officer. That night, before the parole officer arrived the next morning, Frost used another resident’s phone to delete the history of his various online messaging accounts.

An analysis of Frost’s smartphone revealed images of child pornography, including images that depicted the sexual abuse of prepubescent children, the documents said.

The investigation further revealed that, between July 31, 2019 and Oct. 1, 2019, Frost engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old victim. Frost provided a cellphone to the teen so that they could communicate, and he enticed the victim to send him images of the victim engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Frost also received the images on his smartphone.

Frost was on the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry at the time the criminal conduct, the state’s attorney revealed.

Frost has been detained since Oct. 2, 2019. On Oct. 30, 2020, he pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

State sexual assault charges against Frost remain pending.

