Private plane diverted to Bradley International Airport after medical emergency,

Bradley International Airport
Bradley International Airport(Western Mass News photo)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The Connecticut Airport Authority says a private aircraft diverted to Bradley International Airport due to a medical emergency.

State Troopers also say they are responding to a medical assist call at the airport.

The incident took place at around 3:49 p.m.

A patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, according to state police.

The CAA says there is no impact to airport operations.

State Police say they can not release anymore information at this time due to the nature of the medical incident.

