Wallingford Board of Education votes to consolidate both high schools

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Some changes could be coming to schools in Wallingford.

The Board of Education has decided to move forward with a plan that consolidates Sheehan High School and Lyman Hall High School into one.

The board voted 8-1 this week in favor of the change.

If all goes according to plan, the new school would open on Lyman Hall’s Campus in the fall of 2028.

Before that, the town council needs to approve the plan. Its next meeting is March 14. The town charter in Wallingford does not require this to go to referendum.

Until the new school opens, there is a lot to be sorted out; including, what happens to Sheehan High School.

Right now, the leading theory is to convert the school into some type of central office.

“I don’t want to contain ourselves or be contained by our building and we have the opportunity here to really better utilize those buildings,” Wallingford Board of Education member Donna Regan said.

Enrollment in Wallingford has dropped in recent years and is expected to go even lower. Combine that with aging school buildings and the Board of Education has decided to start fresh.

“Schools built 40-60 years ago had no idea what education needs would be in 2023,” Board of Education member Kathy Castelli said. “Schools we build or renovate today have no idea of what the needs will be 50 years from now.”

Lyman Hall would either be renovated or a new school would be built on the property.

“I’m not sure how they’re going to fit everybody in one school,” Richard Potter of Wallingford said. “What’s it going to do for class sizes, what is going to do with teachers, they got two schools worth of teachers, are they going to be cutting a whole bunch of teachers, how’s that going to play out. There’s a lot of variables they have to look at.”

Others are more on board with the plan. Brianna Sheffield is a Sheehan High graduate and went through something similar recently with her son in New Haven.

“I think it’ll be beneficial only because my son himself goes to a school that combined and did over and there’s a lot of diversity now in the school,” Sheffield said. “I think it might bring the town even more together.”

There are concerns about class size, bus rides and sport team sizes if the two schools were to be combined.

“That’s not why kids are in school, that’s not why we have a sports team,” Wallingford Board of Education Vice Chairperson Ray Ross said. “We have a sports team so kids learn how to play.”

Ross was the sole vote against the project.

To read more about the project, click HERE for more information from the district.

