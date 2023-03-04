Contests
Bomb threat called into North Haven Cinemark deemed hoax, suspect arrested

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - An 18-year-old from Wallingford was arrested after calling in a bomb threat to the North Haven Cinemark on Friday.

North Haven Police were called to the Cinemark on Universal Drive around 2:00 pm on the report of a bomb threat.

It was reported to police that a caller contacted the theater and stated multiple explosives would go off at the 9:00 pm showing of Creed III.

Police swept the theater with K9s and worked to find and identify potential suspect(s).

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Christian Cuomo of Walingford.

The threat was deemed a hoax shortly after Cuomo was taken into custody around 7:30 pm.

Cuomo was charged with breach of peace and falsely reporting an incident.

