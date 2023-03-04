Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for snow, a wintry/icy mix, rain & wind!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow, a wintry/icy mix, rain & wind!
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
April Pongonis faces prostitution charges following her arrest on March 1 in Watertown.
Woman arrested for prostitution near school in Watertown
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon

Latest News

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for snow, a wintry/icy mix, rain & wind!
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for snow, a wintry/icy mix, rain & wind!
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
North Haven restaurant raises money for fallen firefighter
North Haven restaurant raises money for fallen firefighter
Shoreline residents prepare heavy rain, possible flooding
Shoreline residents prepare heavy rain, possible flooding
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported