Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kashif M. Khalifa and 26-year-old Homesh Pulipati were arrested as part of an investigation...
Items stolen from CVS, Walmart, and Stop & Shop resold at Hartford convenience store
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: Watch Out For Patchy Black Ice Overnight! Monitoring A Minor System Tuesday Morning & A More Impactful One Late Next Weekend!
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
Two arrested following deadly trench collapse at construction site in Vernon
The Sweet 16 list is out!
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Private plane diverted to Bradley International Airport after medical emergency
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence

Latest News

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police: Man in critical but stable condition after mid-morning shooting
Private plane diverted to Bradley International Airport after medical emergency
NTSB: Plane diverted to Bradley International Airport, passenger dies from severe turbulence
The Crosby Independent School District in Texas has approved a four-day instructional week.
School district in Texas approves move to 4-day schedule: ‘Needed to be done’
Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South