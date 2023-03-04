Food pantry for pets in need of donations

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Aid-a-Pet is a non-profit organization helping Hartford pet owners in need with food and emergency medical services for their furry family members.

Once a month, they have a pet pantry.

“They would be able to come in for pet food, pet supplies, kitty litter, just the basics, and at that time we teach them about pet ownership and getting their pet spayed and neutered,” said Lorie Reardon, Founder, Aid-a-Pet.

They are affiliated with the Holy Trinity Church in Hartford, the only pet friendly church in the area.

“The demand is just beyond what we’re able to provide,” said Lorie.

Lorie says many of the owners are giving their pets their own food, which was bought with food stamps.

“Many of the folks we help don’t have family members and they look at their pet as their family and we are so elated to help them,” Lorie said. “Any option is a good option, as far as food for pets goes if they have no food.”

The most needed items include dry food for dogs and cats, kitty litter and any pet supplies are appreciated.

If you want to drop off donations, you can do that at the Holy Trinity Church next Friday.

If you need to pick up supplies for your pet, you can do that from 10-1 p.m. on March 18.

